Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS AG set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.34.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded up 1.04% during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,576,278 shares. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $827,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 539.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,918,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $228,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

