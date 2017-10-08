Standard Life Investments LTD Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Standard Life Investments LTD cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3,615.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,518,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,873,000 after buying an additional 44,293,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,602,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,237,000 after buying an additional 1,435,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,572,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,472,000 after buying an additional 790,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,967,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,216,000 after buying an additional 461,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,110,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,223,000 after buying an additional 1,209,768 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy Inc. alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D) opened at 76.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 87.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Standard Life Investments LTD Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/standard-life-investments-ltd-has-1-10-million-holdings-in-dominion-energy-inc-d.html.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.