Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 155 ($2.06) to GBX 170 ($2.25) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 218 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Shore Capital downgraded Stagecoach Group plc to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 166 ($2.20) to GBX 149 ($1.98) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.92) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 186.71 ($2.48).

Get Stagecoach Group plc alerts:

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) opened at 165.80 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 951.08 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.56. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 150.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 227.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Price Target Raised to GBX 170” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/stagecoach-group-plc-sgc-price-target-raised-to-gbx-170.html.

About Stagecoach Group plc

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.