St. Joe Company (The) (JOE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in St. Joe Company (The) were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered St. Joe Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised St. Joe Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of St. Joe Company (JOE) opened at 19.25 on Friday. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. St. Joe Company (The) had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that St. Joe Company will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

St. Joe Company (The) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $66.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

St. Joe Company (The) Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land.

