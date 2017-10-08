Sprint Corporation (S) Position Boosted by PineView Asset Management LP

PineView Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 388,251 shares during the quarter. Sprint Corporation comprises approximately 1.3% of PineView Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PineView Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sprint Corporation were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sprint Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) traded down 1.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,644,949 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.42 billion. Sprint Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

