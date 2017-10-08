Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital Inc alerts:

In other news, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. acquired 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. acquired 6,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,697 shares of company stock worth $207,130. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,711,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,294 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 52.2% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 22,481,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,684,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 715,603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,337,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 223,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) traded down 1.29% on Friday, reaching $8.41. 3,753,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 514.29%.

Spirit Realty Capital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/spirit-realty-capital-inc-src-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.