SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Held by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors maintained its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 831,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) opened at 254.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $208.38 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price objective on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

