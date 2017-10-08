Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ SFST) opened at 37.10 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $271.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 5,850 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 4,500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $163,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,157.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,927 shares of company stock valued at $611,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 622,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 468,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 185,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 181.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

