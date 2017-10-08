Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sony Corp Ord were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 1.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Sony Corp Ord by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Corp Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sony Corp Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.74 price objective on shares of Sony Corp Ord in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sony Corp Ord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.60 to $39.93 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) opened at 37.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.75. Sony Corp Ord has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Sony Corp Ord had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1,858.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,735.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.44 earnings per share. Sony Corp Ord’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corp Ord will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

