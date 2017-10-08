Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spherix (SPEX) Share Price

Press coverage about Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spherix earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7295202548374 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Spherix (NASDAQ SPEX) traded up 0.68% on Friday, reaching $1.48. 84,321 shares of the company traded hands. Spherix has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $9.22 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Spherix Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated is an intellectual property company that owns patented and unpatented intellectual property. The Company is a patent commercialization company focused on generating revenues from the monetization of intellectual property. The Company acquires intellectual property from patent holders in order to maximize the value of the patent holdings by conducting and managing a licensing campaign.

