Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. (ARTW) Share Price

Media stories about Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:ARTW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9931721801993 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:ARTW) traded down 0.735% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.432. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.12 million.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc is engaged in the fabrication and sale of specialized farm machinery in the agricultural sector of the United States. The Company manufactures agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, pressurized steel vessels and steel cutting tools. The Company operates through four segments: Agricultural Products, Pressurized Vessels, Modular Buildings and Tools.

