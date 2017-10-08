Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Share Price

Headlines about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nordson Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.236917475319 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 121.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.20 million. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Nordson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

In other news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $590,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

