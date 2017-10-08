Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smith Micro Software earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.6258195571335 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Smith Micro Software (SMSI) traded down 2.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 99,064 shares of the company traded hands. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.30 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 339.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wireless and Graphics. The Company offers multi-platform, modular solutions organized into three product families, including NetWise, CommSuite and QuickLink. For mobile network operators, NetWise helps reduce cellular congestion and optimize data traffic across third-generation (3G), fourth-generation (4G) and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks.

