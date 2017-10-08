Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Black Knight Financial Services (BKI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 43.7346342869399 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Black Knight Financial Services Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Wednesday.

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKI) opened at 43.40 on Friday. Black Knight Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-black-knight-financial-services-bki-stock-price.html.

About Black Knight Financial Services

Buckeye Technologies Inc (Buckeye) is a producer of cellulose-based specialty products. The Company offers cellulose-based specialty products made from both wood and cotton and utilizing wetlaid and airlaid technologies. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and Germany. The Company’s product lines can be grouped into four categories: chemical cellulose, customized fibers, fluff pulp and nonwoven materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.