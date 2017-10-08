Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Roka Bioscience (ROKA) Share Price

News articles about Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roka Bioscience earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 47.2600838971659 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA) traded up 2.43% on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,948 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Roka Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.01 million.

In other Roka Bioscience news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 75,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $114,419.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 894,570 shares of company stock valued at $741,435 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roka Bioscience

Roka Bioscience, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications.

