Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Stock Price

News stories about Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4061522604358 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE FMX) traded down 1.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. 322,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

