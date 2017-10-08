Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FalconStor Software (FALC) Share Price

Media stories about FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FalconStor Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.9789533423212 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALC) traded up 2.0417% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.2449. The stock had a trading volume of 266,822 shares. FalconStor Software has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The stock’s market cap is $10.91 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FalconStor Software will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FalconStor Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc bought 1,382,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $511,667.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc is a Software-Defined Storage (SDS) company offering a converged data services software platform. The Company’s platform FreeStor, allows information technology (IT) organizations minimize and eliminate that complexity with the delivery of migration, continuity, protection, recovery and optimization for any storage environment through a management interface for a price based on managed capacity across arrays, servers, hypervisors, data centers, and the cloud.

