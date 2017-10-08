Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Schmitt Industries (SMIT) Share Price

Press coverage about Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Schmitt Industries earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.5294119812405 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Friday. 4,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $5.48 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells test and measurement products for two main business segments: the Balancer segment and the Measurement segment. The Company operates through two segments: the design and assembly of dynamic balancing systems and components for the machine tool industry (Balancer), and the design and assembly of laser-based test and measurement systems (Measurement).

