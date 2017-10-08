Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Innocoll Holdings PLC (INNL) Share Price

News stories about Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:INNL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innocoll Holdings PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2912493323097 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:INNL) remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 392,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Innocoll Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Separately, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

About Innocoll Holdings PLC

Innocoll Holdings Public Limited Company is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with late-stage development programs. The Company operates through the segment of manufacture and sale of collagen-based pharmaceutical products. It utilizes collagen-based technology platform to develop its biodegradable and bioresorbable products and product candidates, which can be broken down by the body without the need for surgical removal or applied topically.

