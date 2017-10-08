Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paychex earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2907623055445 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Paychex (PAYX) opened at 63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. Paychex has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $816.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paychex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,711,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,888,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

