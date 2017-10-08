Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intralinks Holdings (IL) Stock Price

News articles about Intralinks Holdings (NYSE:IL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intralinks Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.3467911702181 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Intralinks Holdings (NYSE IL) remained flat at $13.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,844 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Intralinks Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Intralinks Holdings Company Profile

Intralinks Holdings, Inc is a technology provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for secure enterprise content collaboration within and among organizations. The Company’s cloud-based solutions enable organizations to manage, control, track, search, exchange and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall.

