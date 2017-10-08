Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Stock Price

Media coverage about Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica Brasil earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.4891492581841 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE VIV) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 1,535,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post $0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

