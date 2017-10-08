Media coverage about Nuveen Mass Pre (NYSE:NMT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Mass Pre earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2133942071263 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Nuveen Mass Pre (NMT) opened at 14.45 on Friday. Nuveen Mass Pre has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

Get Nuveen Mass Pre alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-nuveen-mass-pre-nmt-share-price.html.

About Nuveen Mass Pre

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mass Pre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mass Pre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.