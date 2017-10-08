Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect One Horizon Group (OHGI) Stock Price

Media headlines about One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Horizon Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.5557415959237 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ OHGI) traded up 3.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 675,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The stock’s market cap is $9.97 million. One Horizon Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.42.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

One Horizon Group, Inc is engaged in the development and licensing of software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). The Company’s operations include the licensing of software to telecommunications operators and the development of software application platforms that optimize mobile voice, instant messaging and advertising communications over the Internet.

