News headlines about Daxor (NYSE:DXR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Daxor earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 50.305761083981 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Daxor (NYSE:DXR) traded down 3.38% on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,686 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.40 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Daxor has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Daxor (DXR) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-daxor-dxr-stock-price.html.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation is an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations. The Company engages in the short selling of stock. The Company maintains a diversified securities portfolio, which consists primarily of the common and preferred stocks of electric utility companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.