Soligenix (SNGX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.35

News stories about Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Soligenix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2789879915838 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Soligenix Inc. alerts:

Shares of Soligenix (SNGX) traded up 1.78% on Friday, reaching $2.29. 81,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s market cap is $13.11 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 86.15% and a negative return on equity of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post ($1.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/soligenix-sngx-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-35.html.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.