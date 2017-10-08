Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) traded down 0.37% on Friday, reaching $21.73. 76,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.51 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 54.87% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in privately held the United States middle market companies.

