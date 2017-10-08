SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA) Stake Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of SodaStream International worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SodaStream International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of SodaStream International in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SodaStream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of SodaStream International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SodaStream International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered SodaStream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded SodaStream International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SodaStream International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ SODA) opened at 64.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. SodaStream International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.22.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. SodaStream International had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SodaStream International Ltd. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SodaStream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

