Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SMFKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMFKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Smurfit Kappa Group PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMFKY) traded down 0.08% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 7,891 shares of the company were exchanged. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

