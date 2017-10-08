Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) Stake Maintained by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. continued to hold its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith (A.O.) Corporation were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 49,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,631,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,879,000 after buying an additional 7,615,943 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith (A.O.) Corporation news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $3,241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,988,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Smith (NYSE AOS) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 562,007 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. Smith has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

