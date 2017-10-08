Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Skyworks Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 46.1832858439804 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ SWKS) opened at 104.96 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Vetr raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Instinet started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Argus started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Liam Griffin sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $848,377.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $395,768.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,229 shares of company stock worth $2,921,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

