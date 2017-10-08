Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “After posting earnings beat in first-quarter 2017, Skechers succumbed to a negative earnings surprise in the second quarter. Although the company's top line improved, it failed to act as a savior for the bottom line that fell 20.8% due to increased operating expenses and higher effective tax rate. Investors remain apprehensive about Skechers’ bottom line that has been declining for five straight quarters and also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate four times in the said period. Further, soft third quarter earnings projection also raises concern. On the contrary, net sales beat the consensus mark for the third quarter in row and management also provided an encouraging outlook for the same. We believe greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform may help cushion the stock that has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Estimates are stable lately.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Vetr cut Skechers U.S.A. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $32.12 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price objective on Skechers U.S.A. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) opened at 25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.19. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.46 million. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,798,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

