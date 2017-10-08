Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is Simmons Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780,910 shares during the period. Simmons First National Corporation makes up about 5.7% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned about 2.97% of Simmons First National Corporation worth $50,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 8.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Simmons First National Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Simmons First National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Kirkland sold 33,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $1,829,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $61,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,084. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ SFNC) traded down 0.98% on Friday, hitting $58.35. 151,630 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Simmons First National Corporation had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Simmons First National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

