Simmons Bank Acquires 16,578 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nucor Corporation were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor Corporation by 1,900.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,654,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor Corporation by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,254,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,281 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor Corporation by 437.2% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor Corporation by 1,351.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,541 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor Corporation by 53.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,111,000 after acquiring an additional 877,194 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE) traded down 0.92% on Friday, hitting $56.15. 1,433,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nucor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.50 target price on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $898,999.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 361,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $158,163.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,110.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,495. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

