Sii Investments Inc. WI Invests $285,000 in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) Stock

Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,072.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ VCLT) opened at 93.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

