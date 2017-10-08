Sidoti Lowers Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ AIMC) opened at 46.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion Corp. news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $391,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $75,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,408. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,229,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,739,000 after buying an additional 189,048 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 106.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 250,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 128,806 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 38.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 342,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

