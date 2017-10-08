Sherry Houtkin Sells 16,370 Shares of Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Stock

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $295,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,794,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sherry Houtkin sold 25,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $446,500.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Sherry Houtkin sold 45,802 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $821,229.86.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 35,558 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $632,221.24.

On Thursday, September 28th, Sherry Houtkin sold 35,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $618,100.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Sherry Houtkin sold 10,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $172,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sherry Houtkin sold 19,756 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $342,964.16.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sherry Houtkin sold 9,721 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $165,354.21.

On Thursday, September 21st, Sherry Houtkin sold 15,451 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $262,203.47.

Shares of Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) opened at 17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 95.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 554,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 270,005 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 564,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 37.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

