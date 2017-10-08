Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/shelton-capital-management-has-805000-stake-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 44.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 71.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 70.14%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.