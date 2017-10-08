ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $5.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

ServiceSource International (SREV) opened at 3.55 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s market cap is $316.62 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceSource International will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Carrington purchased 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,501.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 29,692 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $95,608.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,116.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 126,578 shares of company stock worth $428,289. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 240,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that power enterprise revenue relationships, partnering with business to business technology and technology-enabled companies. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI).

