ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Headlines about ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ServiceMaster Global Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1769254330122 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) opened at 47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.64 million. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 40.74%. ServiceMaster Global Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceMaster Global Holdings will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceMaster Global Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.17” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/servicemaster-global-holdings-serv-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-17.html.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Haynes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,176.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James T. Lucke sold 9,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $403,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,225,655 shares of company stock worth $52,344,228. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceMaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.