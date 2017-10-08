Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation by 5,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) opened at 78.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.09. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $84.98.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Sensient Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.48 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SXT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.32 per share, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

