Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,190,450 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 15,363,985 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 898,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE ST) opened at 48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.09 million. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $182,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 94,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,176 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 58,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,101,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,136,000 after buying an additional 15,075,946 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,946,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after buying an additional 1,540,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,794,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,311,000 after buying an additional 545,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,143,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,787,000 after buying an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,293,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,278,000 after buying an additional 3,369,088 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

