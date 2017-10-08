Sempra Energy (SRE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sempra Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9274340784837 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Sempra Energy (NYSE SRE) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,032 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.55. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $120.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. BidaskClub raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

