Sei Investments Co. Purchases 30,178 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $32,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $18,883,262.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,667,799.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,758.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,625 shares of company stock valued at $58,318,431 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/sei-investments-co-purchases-30178-shares-of-cvs-health-corporation-cvs.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. BidaskClub upgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CVS Health Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE CVS) opened at 76.92 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.