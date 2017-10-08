Security National Trust Co. Has $301,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Security National Trust Co. maintained its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $286,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

