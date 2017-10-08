Security Asset Management Maintains Holdings in Visa Inc. (V)

Security Asset Management continued to hold its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc. (NYSE V) opened at 106.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.76.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

