SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) traded up 1.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,252 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.01 billion. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. SecureWorks Corp. had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. Company Profile

