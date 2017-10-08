Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ SGEN) opened at 57.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company’s market capitalization is $8.23 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $509,299.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,308 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

