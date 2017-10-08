Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Newfield Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Newfield Exploration from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Newfield Exploration from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shares of Newfield Exploration (NFX) opened at 30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.53. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $314,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,649.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger B. Plank acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,787 shares in the company, valued at $799,846.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,431 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 253,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

