Sciencast Management LP Sells 665 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 39.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $252,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $258,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.74. The stock had a trading volume of 548,718 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post $5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $589,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

